Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $141.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale.

Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy's advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy.

Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward.

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios' AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact.

Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk.

Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

