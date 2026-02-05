J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,769 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $234.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $235.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

