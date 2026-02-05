Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,991 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.