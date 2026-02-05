Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,991 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
DIS stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84.
Walt Disney Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board names Josh D’Amaro as CEO (effective March 18) with Dana Walden as President & Chief Creative Officer — removes long‑running succession uncertainty, a near‑term governance positive that helped calm investors. Josh D’Amaro named as next CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support continues — some firms (Needham, Guggenheim, Morgan Stanley coverage noted) have reiterated buy/overweight views and price targets well above current levels, giving investors conviction that upside exists if execution improves. Needham reiterates Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Company leadership held staff town halls and messaging emphasizes continuity, creativity and planned use of AI — useful for culture/retention but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro and Dana Walden Talk Succession
- Neutral Sentiment: New theme‑park policies and ride changes were announced — operationally relevant for guest experience and costs, but impact on near‑term revenues is unclear. Disney Just Made Big News With New Theme Park Policies
- Neutral Sentiment: ETFs and passive holders with heavy Disney exposure are in focus around Q1 earnings + leadership change — could amplify moves but is not a directional fundamental change. Disney‑Heavy ETFs to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Parks face measurable headwinds from fewer international visitors to U.S. parks (tourism softness), which pressures attendance and margins in the Experiences segment. Disney’s U.S. Theme Parks See Fewer Foreign Visitors
- Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted to tepid forward guidance and margin pressure in the recent quarter — weak near‑term outlook drove a post‑earnings slide and keeps sentiment cautious despite the beat. Theme parks hit as international tourists skip the U.S.
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors and activists (e.g., Nelson Peltz) question the succession process and raise governance concerns; plus market skepticism about D’Amaro’s limited streaming/media background — both factors heighten execution risk for Disney’s content/streaming transition. Peltz accuses Iger of rigging succession What D’Amaro pick tells us about media future
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
