Salesforce Inc. $CRM Holdings Increased by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.28 and a 52-week high of $348.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.