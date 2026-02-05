13,996 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,556.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

