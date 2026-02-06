Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 62.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

