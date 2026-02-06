Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,725 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at $28,420,710.12. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,648 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total value of $866,983.68.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,322 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $558,510.66.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,590 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $373,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 71,932 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $16,885,317.68.

On Friday, January 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,848 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $881,499.84.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,400 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,047,508.00.

Natera Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NTRA opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

More Natera News

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved. Natera files Signatera CDx PMA (Zacks)

Regulatory/catalyst: Natera submitted a PMA to the FDA for Signatera CDx to detect minimal residual disease in bladder cancer after positive phase‑3 results — a potential pathway to a companion‑diagnostic revenue stream and better reimbursement/clinical adoption if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply. InsiderTrades report on recent sales

Routine insider trims: Several non‑executive insiders (e.g., Solomon Moshkevich, John Fesko) sold modest, single‑digit percentages of their positions; these look like routine liquidity actions but add incremental supply. Negative Sentiment: Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Material CEO sale: CEO Steven Chapman sold 85,299 shares (~40% reduction) on Feb 2 for roughly $19.7M — a large, high‑visibility block that investors commonly view as a negative signal and that likely amplified downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional executive selling: CEO Chapman sold another 4,725 shares (Feb 3) and CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares (Feb 3), further trimming insider ownership and reinforcing near‑term selling pressure. CEO additional Form 4 CFO Form 4 (SEC)

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

