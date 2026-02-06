American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

AHR stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 343.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.29%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $1,720,876.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $3,718,666 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 44.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

