Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.72%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

