ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.57.

ASGN Trading Down 0.3%

ASGN opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.87. ASGN has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 761.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

