Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank set a $64.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $60.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.1%

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Brookfield Asset Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield Asset Management this week:

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.