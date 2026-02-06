Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $306.31 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $321.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

