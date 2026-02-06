Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $103.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

