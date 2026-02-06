Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $331.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.70 and its 200 day moving average is $288.69. Chubb has a 52 week low of $263.14 and a 52 week high of $334.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 764.7% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 166.3% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and underwriting strength — Chubb reported record earnings and core EPS that topped estimates, helped by higher investment returns, lower catastrophe losses and a notably low combined ratio. This is the primary driver behind the rally. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results beat and underwriting strength — Chubb reported record earnings and core EPS that topped estimates, helped by higher investment returns, lower catastrophe losses and a notably low combined ratio. This is the primary driver behind the rally. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: stock hit a record high and is on a multi-day win streak following the results, reflecting strong investor demand. MSN: Record High

Market reaction: stock hit a record high and is on a multi-day win streak following the results, reflecting strong investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst actions — several firms raised price targets and/or maintained outperform/buy stances (notably Roth Capital to $360, Evercore ISI to $347 and Citizens JMP reaffirming market outperform at $350), supporting upside conviction. Roth/Analyst Moves

Bullish analyst actions — several firms raised price targets and/or maintained outperform/buy stances (notably Roth Capital to $360, Evercore ISI to $347 and Citizens JMP reaffirming market outperform at $350), supporting upside conviction. Positive Sentiment: Cyber risk partnership — Chubb named Arctic Wolf as a preferred Managed Detection & Response provider, reinforcing its cyber risk-management capabilities for insureds (helps product competitiveness). GlobeNewswire: Arctic Wolf

Cyber risk partnership — Chubb named Arctic Wolf as a preferred Managed Detection & Response provider, reinforcing its cyber risk-management capabilities for insureds (helps product competitiveness). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and notes on key metrics — coverage pieces and analyst reviews dig into combined ratio, underwriting trends and investment assumptions; these provide context but are not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks: Q4 Analysis

Analyst commentary and notes on key metrics — coverage pieces and analyst reviews dig into combined ratio, underwriting trends and investment assumptions; these provide context but are not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Some targets imply limited near-term upside or modest downside — Piper Sandler’s new $319 target (neutral), Wells Fargo’s $322 (equal weight) and JPMorgan’s $330 (neutral) sit at or below the current share price, which could cap gains or trigger profit-taking among more cautious investors. MarketScreener: Piper Sandler

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.