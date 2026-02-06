Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of CCI opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 154,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

