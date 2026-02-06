Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 216,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.68.

Key Devon Energy News

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

