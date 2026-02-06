Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 216,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.68.
Key Devon Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal renewed buy-side conviction — Barclays upgraded Devon and Scotiabank boosted its price target to $45, while Susquehanna published a forecast calling for strong price appreciation. Barclays upgrades Devon Energy (DVN) Scotiabank Boosts Devon Energy Price Target to $45.00 Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Devon Energy Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call-option volume (≈36,923 calls, ~56% above typical) suggests short-term bullish positioning or informed speculation that could support near-term upside if catalysts materialize. Behind the Scenes of Devon Energy’s Latest Options Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Earlier analyst coverage pushed the stock to a new 12‑month high after upgrades, confirming upside momentum that investors have been pricing in. Devon Energy Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic merger chatter (Devon + Coterra) is being discussed as a potential consolidator play that could deliver scale and synergies for investors if it progresses. Devon Energy And Coterra Energy Merger Checks Quite A Few Boxes On Investors’ Lists
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames valuation as mixed — discussions about DCF vs. P/E gaps suggest analysts disagree on whether current pricing fully reflects fundamentals, creating both upside and downside scenarios depending on execution. Is Devon Energy Pricing Reflect Its DCF And P/E Valuation Gap Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: some outlets note gains despite a weaker market, while broader analyst panels remain mixed/neutral on the energy group — suggesting stock moves may be driven more by headlines and flows than by new fundamental data. Devon Energy Gains As Market Dips Analysts Are Neutral on These Energy Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: a large Delaware Basin deal by another Houston energy company could tighten acreage/price dynamics regionally, posing a potential headwind to Devon’s growth/asset economics if it raises local competition or costs. Houston energy company lands massive Delaware Basin deal worth billions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.
Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.