Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 454.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $327.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintains a “buy” rating, implying roughly a +22% upside from the current price — a strong institutional endorsement that should support upside if the market re-rates the stock. Read More.

Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintains a “buy” rating, implying roughly a +22% upside from the current price — a strong institutional endorsement that should support upside if the market re-rates the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI increased its price target to $390 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling another broker upgrade and additional analyst conviction on WTW’s growth and margin story. Read More.

Evercore ISI increased its price target to $390 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling another broker upgrade and additional analyst conviction on WTW’s growth and margin story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a positive forecast (raising its target to $379 and an “overweight” stance), adding to the cluster of upward revisions from major sell-side firms and reinforcing expectations of continued earnings power. Read More.

Wells Fargo issued a positive forecast (raising its target to $379 and an “overweight” stance), adding to the cluster of upward revisions from major sell-side firms and reinforcing expectations of continued earnings power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: WTW signaled continued margin expansion and a mid-single-digit revenue growth outlook for 2026, citing portfolio optimization and targeted acquisitions — a strategic narrative that underpins the analyst upgrades. Read More.

WTW signaled continued margin expansion and a mid-single-digit revenue growth outlook for 2026, citing portfolio optimization and targeted acquisitions — a strategic narrative that underpins the analyst upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q4 results and earnings presentation reinforce the picture of profitable performance (recent quarter beat EPS estimates and showed solid margins), providing near-term fundamental support for the stock. Read More.

The company’s Q4 results and earnings presentation reinforce the picture of profitable performance (recent quarter beat EPS estimates and showed solid margins), providing near-term fundamental support for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press/analyst roundups offering broader context on WTW and peers — useful background but less likely to move the stock materially on their own. Read More.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

