J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,099 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.92 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CICC Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

