Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $2,115,762.12 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $2,115,762.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,572,073.56. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Enova International’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $191.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

