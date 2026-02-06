J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,947,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $225,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and research bullishness — Zacks highlights AI datacom demand, defense exposure and 2026 guidance as reasons the stock remains a buy despite a premium valuation, supporting upside potential for APH. Read More.

Analyst and research bullishness — Zacks highlights AI datacom demand, defense exposure and 2026 guidance as reasons the stock remains a buy despite a premium valuation, supporting upside potential for APH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and other commentators view the recent pullback as a potential entry point, which can attract value‑seeking buyers if revenue momentum persists. Read More.

Barclays and other commentators view the recent pullback as a potential entry point, which can attract value‑seeking buyers if revenue momentum persists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board succession plan promotes continuity — the Board will make R. Adam Norwitt (current CEO) Chairman at the 2026 annual meeting, a governance move that reduces leadership uncertainty. Read More.

Board succession plan promotes continuity — the Board will make R. Adam Norwitt (current CEO) Chairman at the 2026 annual meeting, a governance move that reduces leadership uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced — APH declared a $0.25/share quarterly dividend (record March 23; payable April 14). The yield is modest (~0.8%), so the impact on total return is limited but signals continued shareholder returns.

Quarterly dividend announced — APH declared a $0.25/share quarterly dividend (record March 23; payable April 14). The yield is modest (~0.8%), so the impact on total return is limited but signals continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — several recent pieces and aggregator stories summarize divergent Street views (some bullish on momentum, others caution on valuation), leaving the near‑term reaction dependent on sentiment and flows. Read More.

Mixed analyst coverage — several recent pieces and aggregator stories summarize divergent Street views (some bullish on momentum, others caution on valuation), leaving the near‑term reaction dependent on sentiment and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent sharp pullback and skepticism — coverage noting a ~17% drop after earnings raises questions about sustainability and whether the share retreat signals underlying weakness or a buying opportunity. That volatility can keep sellers active. Read More.

Recent sharp pullback and skepticism — coverage noting a ~17% drop after earnings raises questions about sustainability and whether the share retreat signals underlying weakness or a buying opportunity. That volatility can keep sellers active. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term trade‑down headlines — market stories pairing Amphenol with other decliners underline momentum selling and may amplify intraday declines even when fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

