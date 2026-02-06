Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,205.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $985.00 to $1,205.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. CICC Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,020.39 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,052.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.