Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.17 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

