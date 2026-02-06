Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citizens Jmp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $342.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.72.

Oracle Trading Down 7.0%

ORCL opened at $136.37 on Thursday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average is $234.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

