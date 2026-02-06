Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8,859.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 82,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 81,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

