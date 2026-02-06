Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

