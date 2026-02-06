Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,406,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares in the company, valued at $191,738,348.88. This represents a 22.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $762,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock worth $6,796,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 982.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

