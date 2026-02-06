UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Lumen Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.