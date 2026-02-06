Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
MC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~11% to ~$488M and EPS topped consensus, driven by M&A and capital markets momentum; management announced a $300M buyback plan. MC Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat as Revenues Rise, Announces Buyback Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets — Morgan Stanley moved to an Overweight with a $90 target (largest upside among recent notes) and JPMorgan raised its target to $81 while keeping a Neutral rating; both moves support upside expectations. Morgan Stanley price target raise JPMorgan price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Moelis announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65/share (ex-div Feb. 17), supporting yield-focused holders and signaling confidence in capital return capacity.
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and deep-dive coverage released — Transcripts and analyst notes highlight M&A momentum, strategic hires and capital markets expansion that management plans to leverage; useful for judging sustainability of growth. MC Q4 deep dive
- Negative Sentiment: Operational and cash-flow headwinds — despite top-line growth, operating profit and diluted EPS were modestly down year-over-year; cash from operations and cash balances declined significantly, and cost of sales rose — items investors may view as pressure on margins and free-cash generation. Moelis & Company Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider activity — recent insider selling was reported, which some investors monitor as a cautionary signal (not necessarily material on its own). Moelis & Company Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
