Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Moelis & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Moelis & Company this week:

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.