Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.6% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 151,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.57.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $191.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.12 and a 52-week high of $333.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

