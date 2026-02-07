Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chevron by 10.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,192,000 after buying an additional 175,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $181.06 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $182.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

