Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $394.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.68 and its 200 day moving average is $221.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

