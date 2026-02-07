Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $17.02 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200-day moving average of $898.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stunning 2026 guidance — Lilly reported strong Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 guidance well above Street expectations, which sparked the initial rally as investors priced in sustained GLP‑1 growth and margin leverage. Eli Lilly Booms, Then Busts: Stellar Guidance vs Hims Undercut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising price targets — Multiple banks (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald) lifted LLY price targets and kept overweight/positive views after the results, supporting upside expectations. Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Target Raised to $1,313.00 at Morgan Stanley Price Target Raised to $1,205.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing and capacity expansion — Lilly is expanding GLP‑1 capacity and building greenfield sites to meet volume demand, which investors view as a durable competitive advantage versus peers constrained by supply. Eli Lilly Expands GLP-1 Capacity While Building Beyond Obesity And Diabetes
- Neutral Sentiment: Obesity market size and longer‑term thesis — Coverage highlights a very large addressable market (approaching ~$100B for obesity drugs), reinforcing the long‑term growth story even as short‑term skirmishes play out. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: The 1 Figure Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/score coverage — Research pieces (Zacks, institutional letters) reinforce Lilly’s growth ranking and investor interest, but are confirmatory rather than catalytic. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure from compounded copies — Hims & Hers launching low‑cost compounded semaglutide pills ($49 introductory) triggered a selloff as investors feared erosion of pricing/patient share for branded oral options. This remains the main short‑term risk to LLY’s oral launch economics. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fall after Hims & Hers announce $49 copy of Wegovy pill
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise — Separately, securities‑law firms have flagged investigations into certain transactions and board conduct; these are reputational/legal items to monitor but not yet material to the core GLP‑1 thesis. Investor Alert: Scott+Scott Investigates Directors and Officers
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.