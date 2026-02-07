Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $17.02 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200-day moving average of $898.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

