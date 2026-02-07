A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

ATEN stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.23. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 120,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results and AI-driven demand: A10 reported strong Q4/2025 results and said AI-related customer demand is driving momentum; the company is targeting 10%–12% revenue growth for 2026. A10 Networks targets 10%–12% revenue growth

Record Q4 results and AI-driven demand: A10 reported strong Q4/2025 results and said AI-related customer demand is driving momentum; the company is targeting 10%–12% revenue growth for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance above consensus: A10 raised FY2026 revenue guidance (~$319.6M–$325.4M), which is higher than the prior street estimate, supporting top-line growth expectations. A10 Networks shares jump on Q4 earnings beat, strong 2026 outlook

Revenue guidance above consensus: A10 raised FY2026 revenue guidance (~$319.6M–$325.4M), which is higher than the prior street estimate, supporting top-line growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy/reaffirmation: BTIG reaffirmed a “Buy” on ATEN with a $22 price target, signaling institutional confidence and ~11–12% upside to the stated target. BTIG Buy Rating

Analyst buy/reaffirmation: BTIG reaffirmed a “Buy” on ATEN with a $22 price target, signaling institutional confidence and ~11–12% upside to the stated target. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: A10 announced a $0.06 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb 13; record Feb 16; pay Mar 2), a modest yield (~1.2%) that may broaden investor interest.

Quarterly dividend declared: A10 announced a $0.06 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb 13; record Feb 16; pay Mar 2), a modest yield (~1.2%) that may broaden investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: EPS in line with estimates: Reported EPS of $0.26 matched consensus but reflected modest year-over-year dynamics; investors will focus on margin drivers discussed on the call. EPS matches estimates

EPS in line with estimates: Reported EPS of $0.26 matched consensus but reflected modest year-over-year dynamics; investors will focus on margin drivers discussed on the call. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance below street estimates: A10 gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.640–$0.650, which is materially below the consensus (~$0.83), creating short-term earnings disappointment risk despite the stronger revenue outlook. Why A10 Networks Is Up 9.1% After Record 2025 Results

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

