Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 185,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 112.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter W. Carter sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $1,005,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 177,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,082.60. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,967 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $406,352.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,094.20. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 419,738 shares of company stock worth $29,536,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

