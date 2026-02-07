Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

