Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 116.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $46,641,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

