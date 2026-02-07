Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KPTI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.