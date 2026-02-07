Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.98% from the company’s current price.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised The Hackett Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.