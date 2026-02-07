a16z Perennial Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,276 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 264.3% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. HSBC set a $604.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $929.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $909.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

