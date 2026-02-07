BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 30,015 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.