Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

