IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 25,026 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

