Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 190 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target (down from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,650.00 price objective (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,296.25.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,681.24 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,550.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,847.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,341.58. This represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

