New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,884 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 122.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

