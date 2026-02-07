Carlson Capital L.P. Invests $699,000 in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.40. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $182.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

