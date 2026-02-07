Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

ATGE stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

