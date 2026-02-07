Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 66.6% during the third quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 39,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 83.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $46.76 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

