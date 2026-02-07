BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.33 and traded as high as $196.0180. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $196.0180, with a volume of 2,865 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BESIY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 4.8%

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

