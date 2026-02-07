Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €209.46 and traded as high as €218.50. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €210.20, with a volume of 837,233 shares changing hands.
Heidelberg Materials Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €225.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.