Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alpha Services and Holdings SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.22. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 31,661 shares traded.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products. It offers working capital facilities; investment banking services, such as corporate financing; management of institutional clients; commercial activities comprising foreign exchange, bonds, derivatives, interbank investments/placements, etc.; and debit and credit cards.

